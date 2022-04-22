EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Eureka High School is leading the largest student-led fundraiser for St. Jude in the country.

In just one week, through the school’s Fight for Life fundraiser, the students raised $61,700.70. This brings the high school’s cumulative total, over eight years, to $412,000. The school hosted an assembly on Friday to share the total money raised with the students.

To raise money, the school hosts a three-on-three basketball tournament, a volleyball tournament, a royal ball (daddy-daughter dance), and a family movie night.

“We’ve worked so hard this year, and I feel like we’ve just tried to come up with a ton of different ways to raise money for St. Jude this year. Having COVID the past two years, we haven’t been able to do as many fundraisers, so we just really wanted to kick it off this year with all the fundraisers that we’re able to do and just start raising that total again like we were in the past,” said Senior Olivia Defreese.

To acknowledge the monetary goals they reached, some students and faculty members cut their hair during the assembly.