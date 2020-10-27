Eureka High School to begin online learning Oct. 28

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — With COVID-19 numbers on the rise and 79 students being quarantined, administration at Eureka High School has decided to go remote for all students beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28.

In an email sent to parents Tuesday afternoon, superintendent Bob Bardwell said there were six students with confirmed cases of COVID-19 which resulted in 72 students needing to quarantine due to contact tracing.

“The vast majority of those being quarantined currently have no symptoms and are being quarantined out of precaution because they fell within the “close contact” guidelines,” a press release from the school reads.

Due to the growing number of quarantined students, Eureka High School student will begin online learning Wednesday, Oct. 28 and anticipate a return to in-person learning Wednesday, Nov. 11.

In-season IHSA sponsored activities will continue; however, all other activities will take a two-week hiatus.

Kindergarten through eighth grade students will continue attending in-person classes assuming numbers, “stay where they are.”

