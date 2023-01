EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Eureka police arrested a man Saturday who they said made a terrorist threat to a school district.

Police said Jared Cochran, 39, is charged with Terrorism False Threat, Making a Terrorist Threat, and Disorderly Conduct.

According to a Facebook post from the Eureka Police Department, the arrest happened after a lengthy investigation.

Cochran was booked into the Woodford County Jail. Police said there is no active threat to the community at this time.