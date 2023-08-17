BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBD) — A Eureka man is being held in a Florida jail after being arrested on a warrant stemming from the mid-July drowning death of a 3-year-old girl.

Members of the U.S. Marshal Florida Caribbean Fugitive Task Force and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler J. Toft, 20, on Wednesday in Panama City Beach on a warrant from Illinois, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Toft was wanted, according to the post, on charges of endangering the life and health of a child. He was found at an apartment complex in that area and after officials confirmed that information, he was spotted by undercover officers before being arrested.

Eureka Police Chief Alex Collinge said in an email that the charge stemmed from the July 11 drowning in a Eureka pond last month.

Eureka-Goodfield Fire and EMS were initially called to 1900 block of Eastview Circle at approximately 4 p.m. for “unresponsive three-year-old female that was wet and unconscious,” Collinge said.

Essence Toft was was transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria in grave condition. She was pronounced brain-dead July 13 at 10:35 p.m.

“An initial investigative report was sent to the Woodford County state’s attorney, who then reviewed the case file and issued an arrest warrant for the arrest of Tyler Toft for endangering the life or health of a child,” the chief said.

The charge is a class 3 felony which carries a maximum of five years in prison.

Collinge said they had been told Tyler Toft had left the area shortly after his daughter’s death and was in the area of Miramar Beach in Florida.

Toft will be held in the Bay County Jail awaiting his extradition to Illinois where his warrant will be served, the post said. Collings said a date would be assigned later for him to return to the state.