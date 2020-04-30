Eureka mayor following Gov. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite the Woodford County state’s attorney’s decision to ignore Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, the mayor of Eureka said he will follow the governor’s guidelines.

In a letter on Thursday, mayor Scott Zimmer told residents that the city will continue to follow “the orders set forth by the State of Illinois.” Additionally, both sheltering and business guidelines will remain in place, per Pritzker’s order.

“We all want the economy to reopen as soon as possible. I understand some local businesses may be considering the decision to reopen sooner rather than later due to the State’s Attorney statements,” Zimmer wrote. “Please consider the fact that Woodford County has remained healthy throughout this virus by taking protective measures. Also consider the liabilities that can come with reopening too soon, against the Executive Order set by the State.”

This comes after state’s attorney Greg Minger wrote to law enforcement and officials the other day that he will not prosecute those at a county level who defy the governor’s order. The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is following suit.

Zimmer’s letter can be seen below.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected