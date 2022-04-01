EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Eureka College announced Friday that it’s offering matching tuition to Lincoln College students who choose to transfer to Eureka.

According to Eureka College Media Relations Coordinator Blake Baxter, the decision was made to help Lincoln College students complete their bachelor degrees after Lincoln College announced that it will be closing on May 13.

Eureka also plans to expedite the admission process, waive the application fee, and accept Lincoln College students from all programs.

Transferring Lincoln students who meet the criteria for the Eureka Promise Program will be awarded the full-tuition scholarship, allowing eligible students to obtain the remainder of their bachelor degree for free.

Students interested in transferring can visit Eureka’s website for more information.