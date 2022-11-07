EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two suspects fleeing police in Woodford County overnight have been arrested after crashing into a squad car and injuring a deputy.

According to a press release sent Monday morning, officers from the Woodford County Sheriff’s office were attempting to stop a vehicle that had fled from a Eureka City Police traffic stop just before midnight on Sunday night. The fleeing vehicle was wanted for several traffic charges, including hitting a parked vehicle and fleeing the scene.

During the pursuit, deputies worked with El Paso Police to deploy spike strips, but the vehicle avoided them.

Eventually, the vehicle turned into a parking lot, where squad cars were able to surround it. However, the driver of the fleeing vehicle did an abrupt U-turn and hit a County squad car head on, deploying the airbags.

The driver Desirea N. Herrera, 20, and the passenger Xzavier S. Thomas, 21, were both taken into custody.

The deputy in the car that was hit was treated at a local hospital and released.

Herrera was charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm to a police officer, aggravated DUI, 2 counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving without a license, 2 counts of reckless driving, resisting a police officer, and speeding 30-39 MPH over the speed limit.

Thomas was charged with resisting a peace officer, as well as an outstanding Peoria County Warrant.

Both are being held in the Woodford County Jail.