EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police have announced there are five mini-cameras around the city that will allow officers to better track the movement of vehicles through Eureka.

In a news release, Eureka police said they have partnered with Flock Safety, the same company that has provided the license plate reader cameras to other cities in the area including Peoria, for the cameras.

They are mounted on small poles and powered by solar panels, the department said. The cameras can capture the make, model, color and license plate of a vehicle passing through a monitored area.

If that plate is wanted in connection with a crime or an investigation, an officer will receive an alert. The cameras do not take pictures of people in the cars nor is the data saved for more than 30 days, the city said.