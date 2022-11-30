EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Eureka Police Dept. is asking for public help in locating a missing 16-year-old female, Emily M. Thomas.

According to the Eureka Police Dept. Facebook page, she is described as a white female, 5’7″ tall, 123 lbs, with brown eyes and long pink hair. Thomas was last seen on Nov. 29 at approximately 4:30 a.m. near S. Vennum St. Eureka, but could be in the Perry Spring St. area in Peoria.

Emily Thomas

No clothing description is available but Thomas may have a green backpack.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Thomas is implored to call the Eureka Police Dept. immediately at (309) 467-2375.