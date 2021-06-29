Eureka Police need help identifying two individuals

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Eureka Police Department is asking for the community’s help, after a theft at a local gas station.

The police department posted on Facebook, that a theft occurred Monday, June 28th, at the Shell Gas Station located in Goodfield.

Now, police would like to speak with the two individuals photographed.

Police have not said how the two are involved.

If anyone has any information as to who they are, they are encouraged to contact Detective Gillson or Detective Holocker at 309-467-2375.