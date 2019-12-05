Eureka’s events committee will oversee the city’s 4th of July celebration

EUREKA, Ill. — The city of Eureka’s biggest annual celebration will have new coordinators next year.

The city’s events committee said it’ll oversee the Fourth of July festival.

Committee member Amber Harmon said this would be the third time the committee has been involved with the summer celebration, after scheduling food vendors the previous year.

“I think we were given the opportunity to oversee it so that duplications don’t happen,” Harmon said. “We started taking part in the Fourth of July a couple of years ago, so it makes sense to combine all the volunteers and all of the efforts to have one major event.”

Harmon said the events committee was formed in 2009 and has put on many events for the city including winter celebrations and rodeos.

Harmon said the idea was proposed for the committee to oversee the event last month. She said the committee isn’t necessarily taking over the celebration, but rather working as partners with the city of Eureka.

“All the food vendors go through us, the kids’ activities go through us, entertainment, fireworks, however, the city is still going to be a really big part of that,” Harmon said.

Jaimie McFarlin, another member of the events committee, said the event usually as a turnout in the thousands crowding the town’s Lake Park. She said the committee is already planning activities for the festival and she’s looking forward to helping put on a great celebration next year.

“We have food trucks all day, we have music most of the day,” McFarlin said. “We also have several events before the fireworks as well as things for children to do so it’s going to be great.”