Event brings together police and community members

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday afternoon, an event was held to help improve police relations with the Peoria community.

Don’t Start in the Park brings police officers from multiple departments and kids from Peoria’s neighborhoods together for a day of fun. Officers and kids are split into teams and compete in three-point shooting, free-throw shooting and bag toss.

Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion III was at the event and he said in these times, events like these are important for officers and community members.

“Its just an event to get the community out, have positive interaction with members of the community basically let them see the human side of police officers. Out having fun and we’re people too,” Marion said.

Officers from the Peoria Police Department, Peoria Park District Police and Peoria Public Schools Police all came out to take part.

Organizers of the event said they were glad to see so many officers and kids from Peoria come out and take part in the event.

