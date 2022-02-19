BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Events by Harp hosted its 4th annual “Winter Blues” craft & vendor show at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Bloomington.

The event brought out 47 vendors with a variety of mostly crafted items for sale.

Events by Harp Owner Laurie Harpenau said the event is usually fun because it comes during the cold months where there aren’t many opportunities to get out of the house.

She said Saturday’s event was full of community support, and added, they host multiple events a year, with something for everyone.

“There’s a lot of personalized items out here, it’s so varied, you can have a tumbler with your dogs name on it, for your kid you can get a personalized sign, I mean it’s endless,” said Harpenau.

She said they’re hosting another vendor show at the Vrooman Mansion in Bloomington in the summer.

Harpenau added, the best way to find out about their vendor shows, is to follow their Facebook page.