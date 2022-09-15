PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hispanic Heritage Month spans from Sept.15 to Oct. 15 and celebrates the heritage and its culture.

For those who want to celebrate, Peoria will be holding events all month long.

Friday, Sept. 16 will kick off the month with Caravana Via Mexico and Mexican Independence Day at Morton Square Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. That weekend, Casa de Art will host Latin Fest from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Saturday, Sept. 24 will be the Latin Night Social at Hacienda el Mirador at 8 p.m.

Looking forward to October, the Riverfront Museum will hold the Hispanic Heritage Gala on Friday, Oct. 8.

A week later, on Friday, Oct. 15, Art Inc in Peoria will hold a Hispanic Art Event called “Dia De Muertos” at 5:30 p.m. on Jefferson Street in Peoria.

Andres Diaz, a local Hispanic resident, thinks representation is important for the local communities.

“To see this dedication to talking about the Hispanic community and putting the spotlight on Latinos here in the United States gives us a chance to recognize what we bring as Latinos into the American culture and into our local communities,” said Diaz.