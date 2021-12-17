Evergreen FS donating semi-load of goods to Kentucky tornado victims

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In the twin cities, an area company that provides farming goods to local farmers is helping those impacted by recent tornadoes.

Evergreen FS is accepting donations for its ‘Fill-a-Truck’ Donation Collection from the community. All, donated items will be shipped to Mayfield, Kentucky where over 60 people died and thousands lost their homes in tornadoes.

CEO of Evergreen FS John Tuttle said they’re looking for tools, non-perishable food and clothes.

“Our partner that’s going to pull the trailer to Kentucky has already told us if we fill this one up, he’s got another one ready to fill so we cannot get too much stuff, we’ll be glad to fill up another trailer and send it as well,” Tuttle said.

The collection will be held at the Evergreen FS main office at 402 N. Hershey Road in

Bloomington.

Donations will be accepted this weekend from noon to 3p.m. and Monday and Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuttle said if someone would rather donate money, Evergreen is working with Mayfield locals and checks can be made out to “Evergreen FS”.