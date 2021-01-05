Every coffee sale at CxT Roasting in January supports survivors of human trafficking through the Center for Prevention of Abuse

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — January is human trafficking awareness month and all month long people can support the Center for Prevention of Abuse in Peoria. All it takes is a cup of coffee.

Ten cents from every coffee sold at CxT Roasting Company in Keller Station goes to support the Center. That money will help survivors of human trafficking through the Center’s crisis hotline, safe shelter, and counseling services.

“All of our services are 100 percent free and 100 percent confidential. We want survivors to feel supported and believed when they walk through our doors or when they call us, and we are so proud that we are able to provide these services for them,” said Center for Prevention of Abuse’s director of marketing Camille Yameen.

Yameen says trafficking is more prevalent than people think. She says it affects 25 million people worldwide and says Illinois is top 10 in the United States for cases.

“In the state of Illinois last year, there were more than 300 cases of human trafficking, but we’re seeing it as a very under-reported crime. We know that it exists in more places,” said Yameen.

She says the Center has helped nearly 80 survivors of human trafficking since 2018.

“Human trafficking happens everywhere. No community is exempt from it but what makes Central Illinois so special is that we’re here as the Center for Prevention of Abuse doing what we can to support all survivors who come into our care,” said Yameen.

CxT Roasting Company is located at 6035 Knoxville Ave Suite 101, Peoria, IL 61614.