‘Everyone can help make a difference’: Peorians highlight importance of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 15 to 34, according to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

This year’s campaign by the Lifeline network and its partners is called #BETHE1TO, with five action steps people can take to prevent suicide: Ask, Be There, Keep Them Safe, Help Them Connect, and Follow Up.

“One of the myths of suicide is that no one can stop the suicide, or you have to be a professional like myself, and what we found is that’s not true,” said Kay Blankenship, clinical consultant at Hult Center for Healthy Living. “By bringing about awareness and talking about it, everyone can help make a difference.”

Kristi Sanders lost her 11-year-old nephew Keegan to suicide in 2017. She said he was bullied by his classmates.

“It’s like it’s you can’t even put it into words … [There’s] a lot of guilt that you didn’t see it coming or that you didn’t, that you weren’t, able to stop it even though you don’t know,” she said.

Sanders said suicide prevention awareness is very important.

“Coming as a family member of someone that made that decision, making or getting the awareness out there for people to know that they have somewhere to reach out to before making that decision [is crucial],” she said.

According to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, more than 9.3 million people experience thoughts of suicide each year.

If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or know someone who is, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or send a text to the Crisis Textline at 741741.