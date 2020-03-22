Evictions in Illinois put on hold through mid-April

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For tenants who may not be able to pay their mortgage or rent, state leaders are offering temporary relief.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Pritzker issued an Executive Order directing all state, county and local law enforcement in Illinois to cease enforcement of all orders of eviction for residential premises until April 8.

In addition to Governor Pritzkers’ order, the Tenth Judicial Circuit also issued an Administrative Order on March 17, to postpone all eviction court cases until April 17. This order applies to all eviction cases in Peoria, Tazewell, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties.

Joe Dulin, Assistant Community Development Director in Peoria, said although these proceedings put evictions on hold, tenants should not use this as a window to stop paying rent.

“Just because evictions stop doesn’t mean that, if the recovery from this begin, that that rent might not be due,” Dulin said. “So I think it’s important for tenants to understand that just because evictions stop that doesn’t stop landlords from being able to collect rent so you need to keep paying your rent and keep going through your normal process of what you do.”

Dulin said if tenants have trouble making rent or utility payments, he’s urging them to call 2-1-1 for information on organizations that help with those payments.