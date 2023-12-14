BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The historic Ewing Manor castle in Bloomington is beautifully decorated for the Christmas season, bringing the enchanting feeling of history mixed with Christmas magic to the Bloomington citizens.

The four-story mansion’s halls have been decked by several volunteers to celebrate the birthday of Hazle Buck Ewing, whose birthday is Dec. 25.

Each year, Ewing Manor, located at 48 Sunset Road, is decorated for Christmas, following different themes. The theme of celebrating Ewing’s birthday was chosen because it is a way to celebrate her birthday as well as the holidays, said director Toni Tucker.

“Every year we change our theme and volunteers interpret that for each room,” said Tucker. “This year our theme is “Happy Birthday Hazle,” because she was born on December 25, 1880. We want to celebrate the holidays and give people the opportunity to come in and view the manor. We have a lot of guests say that they’ve never been here before and have grown up in this community. It’s just an opportunity for the community to see this beautiful home.”

While the historical landmark is open for visits throughout the week, Tucker said there is something magical about people visiting during the Christmas time.

“My favorite thing about Christmas at the manor is seeing people’s expressions when they walk in the house because they don’t expect to see the spiral staircase that goes up three stories,” said Tucker. “We always have a horse in the stable and to see the eyes of children just light up -because a lot of kids haven’t seen a horse or haven’t had the opportunity to pet one.”

The tour is meant for people to take a step back in time to see how Christmas was celebrated in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The visitors are greeted as they step back in time right when they walk into the door into the foyer.

Walking up the spiral staircase and seeing all of the beautiful decorations and the belongings of Ewing brings the sense of what wealth and Christmas were truly like in those days.

The dining room table was set for Christmas, or birthday, dinner with Ewing’s specialty Christmas china and engraved silverware. The silverware is engraved with her wedding year and initials. The intricate details are truly breathtaking.

Featured near the dinner table is a photo of Ewing as well as her birthday cake. There are also Ewing’s recipes laid out, as well as desserts made to show the visitors what her desserts would have looked like.

In the butler and cook’s side of the home, there was a beautifully designed icebox, which is still used by the foundation to keep ice for events, such as the tour.

Tucker said the butler and cook were married and lived in the home for about 30 years.

The tour even featured Solly, a horse who was brought into the manor’s stable to bring the tour to life.

At the end of the tour, visitors are thanked with a cookie donated by a local organization.

“Ewing Manor is very special in Bloomington because it’s the only castle in Bloomington,” Tucker said. “Just to come in the home, most of the furniture we have is original to the house, and see how people lived during that time period.”

Ewing was born Dec. 25, 1880, to Orlando J. Buck, who was a partner in the chewing gum business with well-known Chicago entrepreneur William Wrigley, Jr.

“Her family were Christian scientists,” Tucker said. “She grew up in Chicago and her father was OJ Buck and Wrigley Chewing Gun was actually owned by Wrigley’s and the Buck’s. Hazle’s father was the superintendent of the chewing gum factories.”

She was a natural activist her entire life, which led her to campaign for women’s suffrage and world peace, as well as environmental and international affairs.

“She led a very privileged life and married a man from Bloomington, Davis Ewing, and she was a philanthropist, she donated much of her wealth to different community services that she supported, like the Girl Scouts, Miller Park Zoo,” said Tucker. “She started the Victory Home for boys as an orphanage so that boys had a place to go.”

She married Davis Ewing, whose father was Adlai Stevenson’s first cousin, in 1907. A yearlong trip around the world in 1924 inspired them to build a 60-acre home with special architecture in Bloomington.

The couple hired Bloomington architect Phil Hooten who designed a beautiful mansion, keeping with Hazle’s interests of caring for the environment and keeping things as natural as possible.

Ewing Manor took about a year and roughly $178,000 to build.

The home, finished in 1929, features 40 rooms filled with many of Ewing’s belongings, which can be seen engraved or marked with her initials. Tucker said the home is set up and decorated precisely the same way Ewing had it for about 40 years until her death there in 1969.

After her death, the home was given to the Illinois State University Foundation to promote intercultural understanding.

The foundation maintains the property and holds tours and other events year-round, fulfilling Ewing’s last wish.

There have been additions such as the Moriyama Japanese Garden, a gift from Bloomington-Normal’s sister city Asahikawa, Japan, built in 1982, the Theatre at Ewing dedicated in 2000, and the Genevieve Green Gardens dedicated in 2007.

The Theatre at Ewing is home to the Illinois Shakespeare Festival, which is held each year, attracting performers from across the nation as well as thousands of theatergoers. The theatre is also used for cultural performances sponsored by community and educational organizations.

The grounds are open daily, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. until dusk. Tucker said people have the opportunity to walk through the beautiful gardens as well as visit the specialty tours throughout the year.

To learn more about Ewing Manor estate and its events, or to plan a tour, visit its website.