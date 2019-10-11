Exact replica of Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 spacesuit on display at Riverfront Museum

PEORIA, Ill. — A 3D-scanned exact replica of Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 spacesuit is now on display at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

The museum held a dedication ceremony Friday morning for the suit that was replicated by the Smithsonian. The 3D spacesuit had been on display at Chicago’s Wrigley Field for the summer along with 14 others at Major League Baseball parks nationwide. The museum is the only Illinois recipient of the spacesuit.

The original spacesuit was worn by astronaut Neil Armstrong July 20, 1969 when he stepped out of the lunar module Eagle, becoming the first human to set foot on the Moon’s surface. It is in the collection of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.

As part of this year’s Apollo 11 50th anniversary celebrations, the Smithsonian conserved, digitized and 3D scanned the spacesuit that Armstrong wore on the historic mission. The scans were used to create 15 exact replicas of the spacesuit to give visitors a close look at its many intricate details.

The spacesuits were then displayed at 15 select Major League ballparks around the country during the 2019 season, as the Smithsonian sought to make the spacesuit more accessible to visitors around the country.

Visitors can learn more about Neil Armstrong and the Apollo missions in the museum’s “MOON” exhibition, through Nov. 10. The museum’s Armstrong spacesuit replica from the Smithsonian will be on permanent display in the Dome Planetarium Gallery.

Students can take advantage of free admission to the museum through Nov. 10.