EXCLUSIVE: 11-year-old boy recaps moment he was hit by car in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 11-year-old AJ Gallion is home recovering after being hit by a car in Peoria last week. After having surgery on his leg, AJ said he is feeling much better.

The hit-and-run incident happened near Corrington and Knoxville. He rehashed the moment it all happened. “I was rollerblading and then I slipped and all I remember was the car coming after me,” AJ said.

He said after the car hit him he blacked out.

Around 2 p.m. AJ’s mom Kimberly Gallion said she got the call and started panicking. Kimberly said she raced directly to the hospital saying a prayer the whole way.

“Please let my baby be okay, let him be alive,” she said in the car.

When she arrived at the hospital she saw AJ’s leg was broken and his eye bruised and swollen.

AJ said it was really painful. Although he is feeling better now, AJ said he is still upset with the driver.

“The fact that you didn’t stay there and see if I was okay or not…,” he said.

Kimberly continues to question the integrity of the driver. She wants the person responsible to come forward immediately, adding the person has no heart and no conscience.

“I’m mad I’m upset it hurts that someone could just leave my child there not knowing if he was alive or dead,” she said.

Kimberly said she is thankful AJ is home, but feel bad knowing he is still in pain. “I rather it’d be me, rather it’d be me than him, take all that pain away from him,” she said.

AJ’s parents are trying to help him get back on his feet. Kimberly said he is not ready to walk yet, adding he is scared that if he gets up he will be in even more pain.

The family is thankful for the support of the community. AJ has multiple gift bags, balloons and cards sitting by his bedside.

The family has set up a go fund me for anyone interested in donating. Click here to access the GoFundMe.

Peoria Police are still searching for the driver. The suspects vehicle is described as a silver or gray sedan. The driver is a male 20-30 years old with his hair in locks.

Police officers said there is no new information at this time. If you have any information or camera footage contact Sgt. Ryan Winkle of the Traffic Unit at (309)-494-8285 or rwinkle@peoriagov.org.