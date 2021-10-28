EXCLUSIVE: A Cappella group Straight No Chaser gears up for Peoria Civic Center show

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 12 years after the a cappella group Straight No Chaser went viral for its rendition of 12 Days of Christmas, the group is now on its 2021 fall tour.

The performers are making their way to the Peoria Civic Center Thursday night. It’s all part of the Back in the High Life tour.

The WMBD This Morning/Good Day Central Illinois team caught up with singer Tyler Trepp about what fans can expect at the show.

The show is at 7:30 on October 28th, you can find more information on the Civic Center’s website here.