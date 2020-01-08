EXCLUSIVE: Anntionetta Rountree’s full interview after police arrest father in 8-year-old’s death

NORMAL, Ill. — The mother of the 8-year-old girl killed last year is speaking out after the child’s father was arrested Tuesday for circumstances surrounding her death.

The Normal Police Department said Richard Rountree was charged with felonious endangering the life or health of a child under the age of 18 and accused of conduct which makes him eligible for an extended-term sentence. This comes around two months after his former girlfriend, Cynthia Baker, was found guilty for 8-year-old Rica Rountree’s murder. Baker kicked the girl in the stomach, which led to massive internal injuries that eventually killed her. Additionally, Rica’s autopsy results showed multiple scars, which indicated a months-long span of abuse.

During Baker’s trial, prosecutors showed text messages Baker and Richard exchanged, complaining back and forth about Rica. But the most graphic evidence included videos from Baker’s cellphone that were played during witness testimony, and again during closing arguments, that depicted abuse and harassment.

In an exclusive interview, Rica’s mother Anntionetta Rountree said Richard is finally being held accountable for his part in their daughter’s death.

