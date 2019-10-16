EXCLUSIVE: Black Homecoming Committee members at ISU are speaking out about their movement

NORMAL, Ill. — Black Homecoming Committee members at Illinois State University are speaking out after protesting inequalities on campus.

Leaders say they wanted to clear any misconception and why they chose their course of action.

“We do not feel included on this campus,” said BHC Treasurer, Isaac Hollis. “As we keep raising the percentages of diversity, you have to find a way to include those people (diversity students) on campus. That doesn’t mean giving them a multi-cultural center or diversity advocacy, there’s more than just giving us buildings for us to feel included.”

It is true the movement started when the BHC had problems scheduling a concert for homecoming. However, they want you to know that did not compel them to rally. Rather, it was due to years of mistreatment on campus from other students and faculty.

“This is a bigger issue,” said BHC Founder Ashley Dumas. “Something that we have been going through forever. After the protests, we spoke with students about their personal issues and their personal incidents with antiblackness or discrimination, and it really just opened up a can of worms.”

The students will meet with President Larry Dietz Wednesday morning to address their concerns. Dietz says he hopes the meeting helps resolve the issues minorities are facing on campus.