EXCLUSIVE: “Mankind” Mick Foley heads to Peoria for comedy show

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — You may know him as Mick Foley, you may know him as “Mankind.”

Maybe you know him as Cactus Jack or even Santa Claus. But no matter what you call him, WWE legend turned actor & comedian Mick Foley is heading to Peoria on his Midwest Comedy Tour.

Foley spoke exclusively with WMBD/WYZZ’s Matt Sheehan about the upcoming show, where he says fans will be taken on a journey through his wrestling career.

“My idea is to take people on a journey through my career,” Foley said. “The venue there in Peoria is largely a stand-up venue.”

Foley said he’s not telling jokes, he’s telling exaggerated stories about his career.

“This is a make-up show from when the pandemic hit,” Foley said. “I’m just going to chart a little course through my career through exaggerated stories.”

Sheehan also asked Foley about the infamous “Hell in a Cell” match with The Undertaker.

“23 years ago, I knew I’d continue to wrestle but I knew I had to start connecting with the audience in a different way other than putting my body on the line on such a regular basis,” Foley said. “That’s when the “Mankind” character started lightening up and I found out making people laugh could be just as rewarding as making them cringe or making their jaws drop. Unlike being thrown off the top of a massive steel structure by The Undertaker, I can continue to do those things today without ending up in a late-night emergency room.”

Foley gave his reaction to the recent big-name returns to pro wrestling like CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Becky Lynch.

“It was a night of 1,000 returns. Brock Lesnar was looking good with that ponytail, Becky Lynch came in. I love Becky. I wasn’t able to see the show because I was traveling on the road. My children watched it and enjoyed it. I saw Punk’s returns, that was very emotional and memorable.”

Foley joked that Punk’s return in Chicago will pail in comparison to Foley’s return to Peoria.

“I would say it’s going to be seen in history as the second biggest response in Illinois this summer,” Foley laughed. “When I hit that stage, oh brother, the Jukebox is going to dwarf what Punk received.”

Foley said he remembers coming to Peoria to watch the Rivermen play hockey, and that he also has good memories wrestling in the River City.

The show has already been sold out. Foley will be performing at the Jukebox Comedy Club at 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 10.

