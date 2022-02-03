Exclusive: Peacemaker star talks big reveal, future of the show

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peacemaker has taken HBO Max, and the internet, by storm.

Starring John Cena as the antihero, the show follows a covert mission looking to stop an alien invasion. The aliens are known as “butterflies,” creatures who inhabit people’s brains and then live on earth in their bodies.

The leader of the group, Murn, is played by actor Chukwudi Iwuji.

Iwuji joined WMBD’s Matt Sheehan for an exclusive interview that aired on WMBD This Morning and Good Day Central Illinois.

At the end of episode 5 it is revealed that Iwuji’s character is actually a butterfly. Episode 6 fleshes out his backstory and leaves the door wide open for where the show can go.

While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, many sources say there’s a “good chance” Peacemaker will be renewed for season 2. Iwuji said he’d love if this happened, and that there is much more story to tell.