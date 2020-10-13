Exhibit officially under construction for Miller Park Zoo’s newest furry friends

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – It won’t be long before two African primates and two small antelopes call McLean County Home. Thanks to a $700,000 grant, the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington is creating a new monkey exhibit to hold two DeBrazza Monkeys and Two Duiker Antelopes.

On Tuesday, city leaders, elected officials and project organizers broke ground on the new construction. The plan has been in the works for months now, but Zoo Director Jay Tetzloff says he’s finally happy to have a completion date in sight.

“Seeing construction start here at the zoo, although it can be a pain for the progress, but it’s truly that, progress,” said Tetzloff. “Everyone loves monkeys, and this will have glass viewing, so you can be nose to nose with one of the monkeys, or one of the duikers. It shows the future of the zoo, its modern design, modern exhibits.”

He’s hoping to have the exhibit fully open by the spring of 2021.

