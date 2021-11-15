Expansion for Rivian approved by Normal Town Council

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Fresh off going public on Wall Street, electric-vehicle maker, Rivian is once again expanding its plant in Normal.

Council approved Monday night a 623,000 sq. foot addition on the west side of Rivian’s existing property. It’s the third significant addition Rivian has made to the former Mitsubishi plant since taking over ownership in 2018.

With the addition, the total square footage of the property is approximately 3.7 million sq. feet. The plans for the addition were approved at the November planning commission meeting, where a public hearing was also held.

Normal staff aren’t sure what Rivian is using the addition for but assume it will be for manufacturing uses.