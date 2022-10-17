PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers may want to take advantage of this week’s price drop as the average gas price in Peoria fell 3.7 cents this week to average $4.28 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 51.8 cents per gallon higher than one month ago, and 88.1 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2021.

The cheapest gas price in the Peoria area on Sunday was listed at $4.15 per gallon, while the most expensive price was 34 cents higher at $4.49 per gallon.

Comparatively, the Quad Cities’ average price per gallon in $3.73, down from last week’s $3.81. The average price in the Champaign area is $4.16 per gallon, down from last week’s average of $4.23.

Across the state, the lowest price on Sunday was listed at $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive listed price was $5.87, a difference of $2.38 per gallon. The statewide average is $4.30 per gallon, 9.8 cents cheaper than last week’s average of $4.40.

The national average price per gallon has fallen 5.4 cents this week to average $3.86 Monday.

After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, the decline in prices this week was expected as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes.

“The Great Lakes area will see prices drift lower as BP’s Whiting refinery is soon to complete maintenance. In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle of the barrel products like these two push prices higher.”

The price of diesel continues to increase, averaging 18.7 cents higher than last week at $5.06 per gallon nationally.