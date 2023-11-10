PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some road closures are expected in Downtown Peoria for the Veterans Day Parade in that will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The parade route will start at William Kumpf Boulevard and Monroe Street, and will travel north on Monroe to Main Street. The parade will then turn right on Main Street onto Adams Street. The parade will end at the World Wars I & II Memorial at the Courthouse Plaza.

The intersections that are expected to be impacted by the parade include:

Monroe & Kumpf

Monroe & Fulton

Monroe & Main

Main & Madison

Main & Jefferson

Main & Adams

Adams & Hamilton

The intersections are expected to be impacted between 10 a.m. and noon.

The floats will be parked on Hamilton between Adams and Jefferson during a memorial ceremony, which will start at 11 a.m.

Anyone planning to travel Downtown during the parade should plan to take extra time to reach their destination.