BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Experience a blast from the past this March when the world’s “premiere Queen tribute band” brings a night of music to the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

For one night only, you can see Gary Mullen & The Works perform a 2-hour show filled with the music of Queen.

Mullen himself plays Freddie Mercury, for which he won the Granada TV program “Stars in Their Eyes” in 2000.

“We can’t wait to see Gary Mullen & The Works transform the BCPA into a dance party celebrating Queen!” said Anthony Nelson, Director of Arts and Entertainment for the City of Bloomington, adding “The timeless music of Queen is still beloved today, and to have a group celebrate that music so passionately is a treat.”

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 19 online, in person at the BCPA ticket office, or over the phone at 309-434-2777.

For more information, visit the BCPA website.