Expert offers tips for keeping animals safe during winter months

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The winter months can be rough on your furry friends, especially if they spend periods of time outside.

To make sure your animal has a way to stay protected from the ice and snow, owners can pack doghouses with straw or blankets to provide warmth for them while keeping the wintry weather out of their outdoor shelter.



While outside pets should have access to fresh, unfrozen water, using a heated water dish can keep it from freezing up during winter weather.



While many residents and businesses use salt to melt some slick ice away, it can be dangerous to our four-legged friends.

“Just wipe their feet when you get back in. Make sure they don’t have any salt residue on the pads because not only can it irritate the pads, but they’re going to lick it and ingest it. And that can cause some problems for them. So just keep those paws clean.,” said Kitty Yanko, Peoria Humane Society Education Coordinator.



She also adds that if you happen to see an animal in need, please contact your local animal shelter.

Shelters in the Peoria area can be found below: