Expert offers tips for preparing home in case of flash floods

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With all the rain in the forecast, it’s a good idea to make sure to be prepared for any potential flash floods.

Keith Reiker, manager at Nena’s Ace Hardware Store in Peoria, recommends getting a sump pump, which prevents groundwater from coming into the basement.

For those who already have a sump pump, he said it’s a good idea to make sure it still works.

“If it hasn’t been used for a while, maybe pour water into it to make sure if the water comes up that it does run. A lot of times it may not run all summer, so if you fill the area up, do a test run. Make sure it’s running,” Reiker said.

He further said preparation is key to avoiding costly repairs.

“One of the basic things they could do is check their gutters, check their downspouts, if you’ve got some extensions on the downspouts to make sure that they’re going away from the house, double check your sump pumps make sure they’re working,” he said.

Reiker also recommends having a generator and batteries in case the power goes out.