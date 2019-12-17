Experts are giving tips on how to reduce waste during the holidays

PEORIA, Ill. – Christmas is typically a time of joy for families, but experts are saying it’s also the time where they create the most solid waste, harming the landfills.

In fact, an article from Stanford University claims Americans create more than 25% more waste during the holidays than any other time of year.

Yvonne Rosenbohm is the co-owner of Better Earth Logistics, which is a composting company located in East Peoria. She said overspending plays a big part in the waste increase.

“We always overbuy when we’re thinking of having family and friends over for the holiday season,” Rosenbohm said.

Rosenbohm said overbuying leads to extra materials such as food, plastic, and paper that eventually turns to waste and ends up in the landfill. She said initiating a preplanning is step one in reducing the amount of waste per family.

“Start with a shopping list so that we’re not overbuying and over-prepping and just wasting at that first stage so the first thing is to plan ahead,” Rosenbohm said.

Other tips that are recommended include skipping traditional wrapping paper and use either reusable bags or magazines to wrap gifts.

Experts also suggest recycling holiday lights, delivery boxes, all electronics and not using paper plates and plastic silverware.

“Serve on real plates so that you’re not wasting plastic silverware,” Rosenbohm said.

Rosenbohm said instead of going red and green for the holidays, just go green. She said, in the end, it’s better for the earth.

“If we can start doing a little bit each year we can make a huge difference,” Rosenbohm said.