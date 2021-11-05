Experts: People who put up Christmas decorations early are happier, friendlier

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many would say the unofficial start to Christmas is the day after Thanksgiving. But some experts have said people who put up their decorations earlier tend to be happier and friendlier.

According to several psychologists, Christmas decorating spikes dopamine, the feel-good hormone. They said that the colors and lights act as chromotherapy, also known as color therapy. Colors and lights can increase happiness and energy.

Teresa Stout, manager at Jeffrey Alans, a craft store in Peoria, said they put Christmas decorations out mid-September, and that’s considered late for some shoppers.

“We see a lot of people bringing their kids or grandkids in to see the lights on the trees or decorations, and the kids get all excited,” she said.

Stout said Christmas decorations have taken on an extra special meaning during the pandemic.

“A lot of people, especially once COVID hit, said that putting up the decorations makes them feel better about all the craziness that’s going on,” she said.

WMBD caught up with Candra Mingus while she was shopping for Christmas decorations at Jeffrey Alans. She said she starts decorating promptly on Nov. 1.

“I think it evokes a happy feeling and joy,” she said. “It just makes everything brighter and happier.”

Other experts said Christmas decorations are nostalgic and bring people back to simpler and happier times.