PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois is ranked one of the deadliest states in the country for distracted driving.

In an analysis of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, the company MoneyGeek ranked Illinois as the 8th deadliest state for distracted drivers, with 1.6 deaths per billion miles driven according to 2020 data.

“We’ve seen fatalities here in Peoria County that were directly related to distracted driving,” said Captain Chris Watkins, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

In April, during Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office issued 46 citations during its campaign with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“We’re still seeing people hold their phones up to their ears, we can see them scrolling social media or something, and that’s when you can easily get a ticket,” Watkins said.

Distractions in a vehicle does not end at cell phones.

“I’ve seen women putting on makeup, I’ve seen men with an electric razor,” said Doug Burgess, owner of Burgess Driving School.

Burgess said often times drivers are overconfident in their ability to overtask.

“They think as long as I can still see out of the corner of my eye, I’ll notice something obvious, and it just doesn’t work that way,” Burgess said.

He said during courses, he emphasizes to students that a car traveling 65 mph can cover half the length of a football field in just seconds.

“So many things can happen when you travel that distance at that speed and that helps put things in perspective,” Burgess said.

For Watkins, the ultimate goal is for drivers to reach their destinations safely.

“That text, that phone call, can wait,” Watkins said.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office also released its data from Distracted Driver Awareness month. The office handed out 99 hands-free law violations, 41 speeding tickets, and arrested five people with criminal charges.

Burgess said for parents, there are also apps that track their child’s speed or when they’re on their cell phone.