PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite last week’s slight uptick in Peoria gas prices, the decrease has begun again with the average gas price in the city falling 10.7 cents this week to average $3.80 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 18.4 cents per gallon cheaper than one month ago, and 58.5 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2021.

The cheapest gas price in the Peoria area on Sunday was listed at $3.65 per gallon, while the most expensive price was 44 cents higher at $4.09 per gallon.

Comparatively, the Quad Cities’ average price per gallon in $3.53, up from last week’s $3.51. The average price in the Champaign area is $3.71 per gallon, down from last week’s average of $3.80.

Across the state, the lowest price on Sunday was listed at $3.32 per gallon. The most expensive listed price was $5.87, a difference of $2.55 per gallon. The statewide average is $3.98 per gallon, 11.9 cents cheaper than last week’s average of $4.10.

This week’s trend of price drops are not ubiquitous across the country. Experts said that refinery issues on the west coast could lead to prices rising in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, while prices will likely continue to fall (albeit slowly) in the Midwest and the South.

“We’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”

The price of diesel has gone down as well, averaging 5.5 cents cheaper nationally at $5.01 per gallon.