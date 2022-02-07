Explaining the temporary restraining order on school mask mandates

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Three families and one teacher brought this lawsuit forward in Sangamon County, all in the hopes of stopping the exclusion of students from school.

The lawsuit stated that school boards should not have such authoritative power.

According to the court’s opinion, the schools listed in the lawsuit cannot take measures to “quarantine” students. This means they cannot exclude students from school, require testing, and mask-wearing.

Schools are now in limbo, not knowing what to do. Robert Parker, an attorney with Parker and Parker, said the emergency orders gave school boards power that should be reserved for the department of public health.

“Normally, this happened with Ebola in 2014, and it’s a statute that’s been around for decades, students can object to those things. And they would have rights to due process, rights to a hearing, that were taken out by the very recent acts of the governor,” Parker said. “The judge’s order was intended to stop schools from sending students away. At a minimum, if you follow the way the judge wrote this, the governor should have to redo this from top to bottom and have the Illinois department of public health clearly say what they’re going to do as to schools.”

