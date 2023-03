UPDATE (11:37 p.m.)– Watch footage from the fire on Monday night.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters are working to battle several house fires after an explosion near Monroe St.



It happened just before 10:00 p.m. Monday night. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberge confirmed the explosion and working fire.



We currently have a crew on scene and are working to get more information.