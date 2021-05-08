Explosion destroys Peoria restaurant early Saturday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An explosion started a fire early Saturday morning that destroyed a Peoria restaurant.

Peoria firefighters said at approximately 12:31 a.m., they responded to a structure fire at the Sharkey’s located at 913 S. Western Ave.

After arriving, they set up several water hose lines to extinguish the fire. After about 25 minutes, crews were able to put out the fire, but they stayed on the scene to extinguish hot spots for nearly three hours.

Initial reports showed a large explosion happened inside the building, but investigators are still trying to figure out how the explosion occurred.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and there are no injuries to report.

With a damage estimate of $250,000, firefighters deemed the building a total loss.