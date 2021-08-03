Express Employment Professionals held job fair in Peoria Heights, nearly 200 positions open

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) – Connecting job seekers with employers, Tuesday, Express Employment Professionals hosted a job fair at Tower Park in Peoria Heights.

Express Employment Professionals is a global staffing provider. Locally, the company serves the Tri-County region.

Cindy Neal, a franchise owner, said currently there are about 200 job openings in Central Illinois that can be filled immediately.

Leaders with the company said events like Tuesday’s gives the community a chance to connect with multiple employers at once.

“As an agency, we’re kind of like a supermarket of jobs. So as a job seeker, rather than knocking on 40 different doors to find that great job, you can knock on our door and potentially be introduced to 40, 50, 60,100 different companies in Central Illinois,” Neal said.

Open positions include material handlers, welders, HVAC technicians and more.

If a person was hired during Tuesday’s job fair and held the position for at least 90 days, Phoenix Automotive Detailing is offering a free interior or exterior detail on their vehicle.