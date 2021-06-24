Express Employment Professionals looking to fill more than 200 jobs

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Thursday’s rainfall affected turnout at a job fair in Peoria Heights, but

leaders at Express Employment Professionals said job openings still need to be filled.

The franchise owner, Cindy Neal, said she needs to fill more than 200 jobs and there’s a job for every skill level.

Neal has been helping people find jobs for the past three decades and because of the pandemic, she said she’s got new competition.

“We help those companies get those workers and us, like everyone in the area, are trying to find the best of the best. We’re competing against the government with people staying home but if you drive, every business has a were hiring or help wanted sign out front,” said Neal.

Express Employment Professionals will host another job fair but Neal said they are working to find a next date. For more information, you can visit their website.