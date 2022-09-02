NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The historic Camelback Bridge in Normal is getting a touch-up, and as a result several closures to roads and trails in the area for the next two months.

Virginia Avenue between S. Linden and Hillcrest Streets will close to traffic at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The closure is expected to last until late October.

The road crosses the Camelback Bridge, which was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997 and reconstructed in 2001. The Town of Normal Council voted in April to repair the bridge in order to extend its life and avoid more expensive repairs in the future.

Bridge repairs will also affect the Constitution Trail. Beginning Tuesday, sections of the trail will be closed on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Due to the nature of the trail, detours will not be identified. Later in the maintenance project, closure times may change.

The Town of Normal asks that drivers and pedestrians follow all posted signs and use caution in the area.