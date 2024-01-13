PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Wake up and take a look at some of our top stories of the last week in our Eye Opener.

Winter Storm Alerts continue through Friday night

We had several Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories over the last week.

Secret Service gives presentation on how to prevent targeted attacks

Community leaders gathered at the Board of Education Administration Building to watch a presentation on Jan. 8 on how to best predict and prevent targeted attacks.

Preventing frozen plumbing in colder temperatures

Here are some tips and tricks from a local plumbing company, you can use to avoid broken pipes.

About 1% of Illinois gun owners registered banned weapons before deadline

Monday, January 1st, 2024, was the deadline for Illinois residents who own any of 170 “assault-style weapons” banned under law to register them with the state police.