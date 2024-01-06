PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Wake up and take a look at some of our top stories of the last week in our Eye Opener.

20th annual Polar Plunge returns to East Peoria

The East Peoria Boat Club held its 20th annual Polar Plunge to benefit Spring Bay Fire and Rescue on Jan. 1.

Apps, drones and volunteer firefighters find man lost in woods near Mapleton

First responders used some drones and an app to locate a man who went missing in a wooded area near Lake Camelot on Tuesday.

Pekin community remembering a tragedy from 100 years ago

Community members looked back on Wednesday to remember the Corn Products Plant dust explosion that killed 42 men in 1924.

About 1% of Illinois gun owners registered banned weapons before deadline

A deadline for Illinois residents to register “assault-style weapons” with Illinois State Police passed on Jan. 1.

UPDATE: Peoria man dead after shooting incident, first Peoria homicide of 2024

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said a man shot Thursday died, making him the first homicide victim in Peoria in 2024.