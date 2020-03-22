FAA reports positive COVID-19 test at Peoria Air Traffic Control

PEORIA, Ill.– At least one employee at the Peoria airport Air Traffic Control has tested positive for COVID-19.

That is according to a map provided by the Federal Aviation Administration of positive tests at associated facilities. The map says personnel tested positive Saturday, but the tower remains in normal operations. The map does not say how many in the facility tested positive or their current status.

In a statement released Friday, the FAA says despite challenges at air traffic facilities and other offices across the nation the commitment to safety will not waiver. Several flights to and from Chicago have been canceled Sunday, but other flights appear to be running on time.

The air traffic control facility at Chicago’s Midway airport is closed for cleaning after a worker tested positive there on March 17.