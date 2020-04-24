Closings
Face masks will be required on Connect Transit buses

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit annoused that they will be requiring passengers to wear Face masks or coverings Friday.

The new policy will go into effect Sunday April 26. Connect Transit hopes the policy will help protect both its passengers and drivers from COVID-19.

Connect Transit had already been operating on a reduced service schedule, and have been allowing no more than 10 passengers on a bus at a time.

