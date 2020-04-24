NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit annoused that they will be requiring passengers to wear Face masks or coverings Friday.
The new policy will go into effect Sunday April 26. Connect Transit hopes the policy will help protect both its passengers and drivers from COVID-19.
Connect Transit had already been operating on a reduced service schedule, and have been allowing no more than 10 passengers on a bus at a time.
Latest Headlines
- Four arrested in heroin bust in Livingston County
- UnityPoint celebrates a local COVID-19 survivor
- Face masks will be required on Connect Transit buses
- NASA releases new image to mark Hubble Space Telescope’s 30th anniversary
- Schnucks campaign donates $250,000 towards United Way COVID-19 relief