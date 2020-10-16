Facebook moves to ban Holocaust denial, survivor speaks out

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Jewish community speaking out after social media platforms remove hate speech.

Monday Facebook made an announcement that it will ban online attacks denying or distorting the holocaust

Manfred Katz survived the holocaust in 1942. Katz said he didn’t suffer for four years to be called a liar.

“Our names were taken away we were just a number. I had to leave my parents. The last time I saw my parents we were put on a truck. We were taken to a concretion camp,” Katz said.

Katz said he was rescued when he was 17. He says six million Jews losing their lives at the hands of the Nazis is a fact.

Monday Facebook announced it will begin removing Holocaust denials or distortions from its platform. According to Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg the move is his latest attempt to take action against conspiracy theories and misinformation. Last month, a nationwide survey showed adults under 40 years old had little to no basic knowledge of the holocaust.

In Illinois, five percent of participants noted they have not heard about the holocaust. The lack of knowledge proven in the study doesn’t surprise Manfred’s daughter-in-law Susan Katz.

“We have hard evidence that the holocaust happened. I am appalled that there are people in this world that try to deny it,” Susan Katz said.

Susan is the Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Peoria. She said stopping anti-Semitism and racism is a battle she will continue to fight.

“When we see groups being discriminated against, based on race, based on religion, sexual preference, any of those things we need to speak up, we need to speak loudly because that didn’t happen in World War II.” Susan Katz said.

Manfred Katz said soon there won’t be any survivors left to tell their truth, and pleads to the youth that now is the time learn history.

