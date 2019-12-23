Local woman turns to college friend to be her surrogate

PEORIA, Ill. — Jared and Aubrey O’Brien were happy with their family of three but always wanted to have more children. It wasn’t until a chance reunion via Facebook that dream was able to come true.

After welcoming Brage into the world four years ago, Aubrey and Jared O’Brien knew they wanted to keep growing their family, but fate had other plans.

“I am not to carry full term I’m considered high risk,” said O’Brien.

What may have been a roadblock for others was just a speed bump for the O’Briens.

“Two years ago at Thanksgiving, my sister actually offered to carry for us,” after two failed rounds of IVF, O’Brien continued. “It was just really emotional and she decided that she needed some time and wasn’t sure if she wanted to do it again.”

Aubrey and Jared still motivated to expand their family took to Facebook.

“It was something I’ve always thought I could do just simply because my body handles pregnancy really well,” said the families surrogate Kendall Zeigler.

Kendall and Rockie Zeigler have four kids of their own, but Kendall felt another calling.

“I thought I could look back when I was older and be proud I helped somebody in that way,” said Zeigler

It wasn’t long before these two college friends connected in a new way.

“I was thinking I would end up probably going through this process with somebody I didn’t even know but luckily I happened to see in a surrogacy facebook group,” said Zeigler.

“I got a message from Kendall and she said I did not know you were apart of this group but I am as well and I just signed up to be a surrogate with an agency,” said O’Brien.

Despite the excitement of this unique reunion, there were still two other people who needed to jump on board.

“I wasn’t initially 100% onboard honestly but after a few months I was fine,” said Rockie Zeigler, Kendall’s Husband.

“As soon as I found out it was Kendall, I grew up with her brother so I was a little more at ease,” said Jared O’Brien.

when both families were ready they started the procedure. However, the first attempts did not take.

“They were our last two embryos with the other failed transfers and only having the two left we thought let’s give it a go,” said O’Brien.

Little did they know both would take blessing the O’Briens with twins.

“I love them,” said Aubrey and Jareds son Brage.

the O’Brien family became complete when Brex and Brinkley were born Nov. 20.

“It’s a beautiful thing, it’s nice to get two for the price of one,” said Jared.

The couples have faced a lot of questions from those who hear their story.

“I didn’t feel sad at all it was just very exciting to see them with their babies and that made me emotional,” said Kendall.

The two families have grown close over the past year giving a new definition to the meaning of family.

“I plan on staying in contact with him for at least a few more weeks but after the holidays, no no no we’ll hang out I think we’ll hang out for the long run and be friends,” said Rockie.

After this journey, Kendall was named Brinkley’s godmother.