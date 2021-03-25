Failed armed robbery attempt in Pekin ends in 3 department police chase

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local law enforcement received quite the wake-up call Thursday, March 25, when they were led on a chase after an armed robbery was reported.

According to Officer Billie Jo Ingles with the Pekin Police Department, a man pulled up to the McDonalds on lower Court Street in Pekin at approximately 11:26 p.m. Wednesday night, March 24.

Officer Ingles said the man pulled a gun and demanded money, but when the cashier refused to give him any, he drove away. After the man left, Ingles said police were called, the East Peoria Police Department located the vehicle, and a chase ensued.

The chase ended in East Peoria after the vehicle crashed across from Reggie’s Autobody, off East Washington Street, the East Peoria Chief of Police Rich Brodrick confirmed. The suspect, whose name has not been released at this time, was then arrested.

The armed robbery case is currently under investigation. The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the chase.